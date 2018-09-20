LONDON — Three U.K. authors, two Americans and a Canadian are finalists for the Man Booker Prize for fiction.
The shortlist announced Thursday includes two first novels: U.K. poet Robin Robertson's verse novel "The Long Take" and "Everything Under" by British writer Daisy Johnson. At 27, Johnson is the youngest-ever Booker finalist.
The American finalists are Rachel Kushner's prison story "The Mars Room" and Richard Powers' tree-inspired tale "The Overstory."
"Washington Black," the saga of an escaped slave by Canada's Esi Edugyan, and Troubles-set story "Milkman" by Northern Ireland writer Anna Burns round out the list.
Favorites including Canada's Michael Ondaatje didn't make the cut from the 13-novel longlist.
The winner of the 50,000 pound ($66,000) prize will be announced on Oct. 16 during a black-tie dinner at London's Guildhall.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.