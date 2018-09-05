DENVER — Ryan McMahon had a pinch-hit home run and Carlos Gonzalez tripled with the bases loaded during a five-run seventh inning that carried the NL West leading Colorado Rockies past the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night.

David Dahl also homered for the Rockies, who have a lead in the division in September or October for the first time since 1995. It was the fourth straight loss for the Giants, who also have lost six in a row to Colorado.

Rockies starter German Marquez had shut down the Giants since allowing a run in the first inning, striking out 11 over 6 2-3 innings. But with two outs and the bases clear in the seventh, Gorkys Hernandez snapped a 1-1 tie with his second home run in as many games.

That set the stage for a rally in the bottom of the seventh by the Rockies, who batted around after being limited to a run in six strong innings by Dereck Rodriguez.

With one out, McMahon drove an 0-1 offering from reliever Reyes Moronta (5-2) over the wall in straightaway center for his second pinch homer of the season. An infield single by Charlie Blackmon — his third hit of the game — and walks to D.J. LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado loaded the bases before Gonzalez tripled to the wall in center off Ty Blach. Pinch-hitter Gerardo Parra drew a bases-loaded walk off Sam Dyson to drive in the final run of the inning to vault the Rockies into a four-run lead.

Chris Rusin (2-2) got the final out in the seventh for the victory. Adam Ottavino and Wade Davis each pitched scoreless innings to finish up.

Gregor Blanco singled to lead off the game and stole second before Joe Panik followed with an RBI single. The Rockies evened the score when Dahl started the second with a home run, his ninth of the season.

TRAINING ROOM

Giants: CF Steven Duggar underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. "All went well," manager Bruce Bochy said. "He came out of it fine." Duggar suffered the injury a week ago diving back into second base. He's expected to be ready in time for spring training.

GIANTS MOVES: RHP Jeff Samardzija (right shoulder inflammation) has been transferred to the 60-day disabled list and INF Abiatal Avelino had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento. He is awaiting his major league debut.

ROCKIES MOVES: RHP D.J. Johnson had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque and is making his debut on a major league roster. INF Garrett Hampson, LHP Sam Howard and OF Ramiel Tapia were all recalled from Albuquerque. Hampson, Howard and Tapia all spent time with the Rockies earlier this season.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Andrew Suarez (6-9, 4.19 ERA) will be seeking a third consecutive win when he starts Wednesday night's series finale against Colorado. He pitched seven innings of two-hit ball as part of the Giants' 7-0 win over the New York Mets last time out.

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (4-5, 4.88 ERA) has gone 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA in three previous starts this season at Coors Field.