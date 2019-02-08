FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A prosecutor won't file charges against three Fond du Lac police officers in an in-custody death.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Tony said during a news conference Friday that the officers stopped 37-year-old Christopher Cary on Dec. 23 for not having a front license plate. They found torn baggies and cocaine residue in his car and discovered he was out on bail in a cocaine-related case.

They placed Cary in the back of a squad car while they continued to search his vehicle. Three minutes later he called for help and went into what Tony called a "medical emergency." Officers called an ambulance within seconds but Cary later died at a hospital.

Tony said investigators concluded Cary ingested cocaine so he wouldn't be caught with it and overdosed.