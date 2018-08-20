RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina prosecutor says no charges will be filed against officers over a video showing police striking a black man on the ground with a baton.
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Monday her office won't prosecute officers involved in the arrest of Frederick Darnell Hall. The decision comes after a review of body camera footage and bystander video of police subduing Hall Friday.
One witness video of the altercation shows a shirtless man throwing punches at police. In a video by another person at the scene, the man is shown on the ground surrounded by a half-dozen police, with one officer repeatedly hitting him with a baton.
Freeman says police are authorized to use force to defend themselves. Hall faces charges including assault on a government employee.
