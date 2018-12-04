SUPERIOR, Wis. — No charges will be filed against Superior police officers who shot and wounded a man during a confrontation in October.

Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright found that the officers' use of force was justified.

Authorities say the 19-year-old man involved in the confrontation, Joshua Farmer, is being charged with three counts of threats to law enforcement, one count of obstructing an officer and one count of retail theft.

According to the complaint, Farmer shoplifted alcohol from a store in Superior on Oct. 5. When police confronted him, Farmer pulled out a silver crescent wrench. Officers thought the wrench was a gun and fired, striking Farmer, who survived.

Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander said earlier he believed his officers acted within the law.

All three officers have returned to work.