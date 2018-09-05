BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana prosecutor says he won't prosecute a man accused of shooting at a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop, because there's no evidence he had a weapon.
An investigation continues, with possible consequences for the officer who did shoot and accused 21-year-old Raheem Howard of firing first.
The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports that District Attorney Hillar Moore III has dropped an attempted murder charge against Howard, whose car was missing a license plate.
Witnesses reported hearing only one gunshot as Baton Rouge Officer Yuseff Hamadeh fired at Howard. An exhaustive search turned up no contrary evidence.
Last year, Hamadeh fatally shot a man accused of pointing a weapon at officers during a traffic stop. Neither shooting was recorded on Hamadeh's body camera.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.