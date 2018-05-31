ATHOL, Mass. — Authorities say a civilian observing firearms training at a Massachusetts police department has been accidentally shot.
A spokeswoman for the Northwestern district attorney says the person received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the upper rear leg on Wednesday while observing training by Athol police.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital.
State police are investigating. Athol will also conduct an internal review of the shooting.
No additional information was released.
