After Black Alley frontwoman Kacey Williams sang two words, it was obvious who was going to triumph in the Battle of the Bands Sunday night at Paisley Park.

Black Alley from Washington, D.C., was the winner, topping two Twin Cities groups in the first annual Musicology – Battle of the Bands. The winners will return to Paisley Park for a recording session and a mentoring meeting with former Prince musicians.

“Um, oh,” Williams said, fighting back tears, when she accepted the winners’ plaque. “We are just so honored to be here. We’re not from here but it felt like home.”

The hometown finalists were Pho and Illism.

Illism features the husband-and-wife duo of Envy, a rapper, and Fancy, a singer. Their hip-hop/soul concept is a good one but neither has the enunciation or oomph to command a stage.

Pho is a jazz-funk instrumental group with admirable musical chops but they need more dynamic arrangements and a featured soloist or two to take charge and make the performances more memorable. Pho faces the challenge of being background music. Moreover, if you’re going to perform in Prince’s house, dress for the occasion so you look like a band.

Black Alley understood that. The four musicians wore identical band T-shirts, promoting what they call their brand of “hood rock.” And singer Williams wore a shiny silver dress.

She commanded the stage with her voice, presence and personality as Black Alley tore through a series of originals blending rock, funk and hip-hop – “Stay Forth,” “Better” and “Insanity.” The ballad “Houston” earned a standing ovation from the 200-plus Paisley-goers. Then Black Alley did their treatments of Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” and “DNA” followed by a recasting of Prince’s “When Doves Cry” with rumbling funk-rock choruses.

Black Alley flew seven people from D.C. to the Twin Cities. They held a fundraiser gig back home to underwrite the trip. Now they’ll be returning to Minneapolis.

“Prince is like Toni Morrison and Miles Davis to me, they inspire you to something transformative,” Black Alley bassist/manager Cam Poles said in an interview at the end of the evening. “To be acknowledged in this way by people who played with Prince, it’s amazing.”

He’s referring to the judges – 3rdEyeGirl guitarist Donna Grantis, NPG keyboardist Chance Howard and NPG drummer/Paisley Park executive Kirk Johnson, all of whom worked with the Purple One.

More than 150 bands from around the country submitted videos. Nine finalists were chosen to compete over three nights at Paisley, with three finalists each playing for a half-hour on Sunday.

Paisley-goers paid $100 to attend each nightly session. Many came from out of town, with a sizable contingent from Australia and the U.K.

Judy Washington of Oakland, Calif., was making her second trip to Minneapolis but her first inside Paisley Park. She took a tour of the studio-turned-museum as part of the Musicology event and has a ticket for Monday’s “Ultimate Experience” tour for $160. Her friend, Kia Clark, was visiting the Twin Cities for the first time.

“I like the atmosphere,” said Clark.

“Plus it’s 108 in San Francisco this weekend,” Washington interjected.

On their own, they visited various Prince sites including First Avenue, the Capri Theater, Electric Fetus, Bunkers Bar, Andre Cymone’s childhood house, and, of course, Lake Minnetonka.

At Paisley, Washington was excited to see a particular memento on display with others left by fans. In September when she came to Minneapolis to see the Revolution play at First Avenue, she signed a vinyl LP on a fence outside Paisley. That LP is now on exhibit inside Paisley.

Both Oakland fans, who were sporting Prince T-shirts and jewelry, gave thumbs up to the battle of the bands.

“I feel this should continue,” said Clark. “They get bands from all across the United States and this could help the group break into the music industry with the right publicity.”

Said Washington: “It’s a way to keep Paisley Park alive and to keep Prince’s dream of real music by real musicians alive.”

This being an event at Prince’s soundstage meant that there had to be an after-party of sorts. Right? So Musicology host J.D. Steele, of the famous-in-the-Twin-Cities Steele soul-gospel family, joined several Prince-connected musicians – judges Grantis, Johnson and Howard along with guitarist Homer O’Dell of Mint Condition and NPG rapper/dancers Tony Mosley and Damon Dixon.

They jammed on Prince’s “Kiss,” with Steele standing out on falsetto, and then on “Erotic City,” with Howard on lead vocals and Steele as lead partier.

In this case, the after-party was as fun as the main event.

Johnson, Prince’s longtime associate who ran Paisley during Prince’s last several years, was excited about the four-day Musicology affair.

“It’s good to have this room [the soundstage] alive and breathing again,” he said.