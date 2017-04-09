Gallery: Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell, center, is hugged by forward Julius Randle, left, after hitting a game-winning three point shot as Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the second half. The Lakers won 110-109.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins, right, is hit in the face by Los Angeles Lakers forward Thomas Robinson as he tries to shoot during the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio, center, of Spain, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Thomas Robinson and forward Brandon Ingram defend during the first half.

Gallery: Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson, right, shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, and guard Ricky Rubio, of Spain, defend during the first half.

Gallery: Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr., left, and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns go after a rebound during the first half.

– To borrow a term from the game that gave Minnesota name to the State of Hockey, you might say the Timberwolves played shorthanded in Sunday’s 110-109 loss to the Lakers at the buzzer in Los Angeles.

Good thing they had young stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins in a game Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell won with a three-point shot from the left corner just before the final buzzer that rattled off the rim, bounded skyward and still fell through the net.

The Lakers now have won four consecutive games at a time when they should probably be losing to better assure they don’t surrender their first-round pick to Philadelphia if it’s not among the draft’s top 3 picks.

Towns and Wiggins became the first pair in Timberwolves to score at least 40 points in a game when Towns delivered a 40-point, 20-rebound performance and Wiggins scored 41 himself.

Just four players scored all but four of the Wolves points on a night when Towns and Wiggins provided nearly 75 percent of them.

No NBA team has had two players do so since Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook scored 48 and Kevin Durant 43 on Oct. 30, 2015.

Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins, right, was hit in the face by Lakers forward Thomas Robinson as he tried to shoot during the first half Sunday. Wiggins scored a game-high 41 points, but the Wolves still lost 110-109 in Los Angeles.

The Lakers led by 16 points in the first half and trailed 107-103 with 1:20 left but beat the Wolves in dramatic fashion at Staples Center for the second time in three weeks.

Towns had 25 of his 40 points by halftime and 15 of those came in a second quarter when they trailed by 16 points with 5:39 left and then finished the first half on a 21-7 run.

Until then, the Wolves couldn’t find their pulse on a night when the Lakers had every reason to lose. Owners currently of the NBA’s second-worst record, the Lakers must win one of the top 3 spots in May’s annual draft lottery or their pick in a draft being proclaimed as one of the best in recent history will go to Philadelphia because of a previous trade.

The last time these teams played in Los Angeles, the Lakers rallied from an eight-point deficit with fewer than 2 ½ minutes, riding the emotion of a night when Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal’s statue was unveiled on the Staples Center plaza.

On Sunday, Lakers fans had a chance to say goodbye to veteran Metta World Peace, the little-used 37-year-old forward who almost certainly is counting down the end of his career.

Lakers coach Luke Walton hinted before the game that he’d let Lakers fans say farewell by playing World Peace in one of the team’s final two games. He made good by sending him into the game early in the fourth quarter and World Peace obliged by making both hustle plays and two three-point shots.

With him on the floor, the Lakers led by five points with nine minutes left, trailed by four with five minutes remaining and led by two again with three minutes left.

“We want to reward Metta every chance we get for how great he has been this year,” Walton said before the game. “We’ll getting his standing `O’ at some point, whether it’s his last game or not.”

Rubio’s ups, downs

The last time these teams played, Ricky Rubio scored a career-high 33 points in a Wolves victory at Target Center last month. Before Sunday’s game, Lakers coach Luke Walton said he wouldn’t hesitate to change strategies against a player who formerly couldn’t shoot straight, but averaged 18.5 points in his last 15 games before Sunday.

This time, the Lakers held Rubio to two points on 1-for-10 shooting.

“At this level, you’ve got to live with something,” Walton said. “With the way he’d been shooting the ball, you’d make him shoot 3 or 4 before you change it (his defense). Now when you see that first one go through, you might have to make an adjustment a lot sooner.”

Special day for Spaniards

Rubio said didn’t watch Sunday because he didn’t want to interrupt his concentration on a game day, but fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia won his first golf major championship by winning Sunday’s Masters tournament. Garcia did it on what would have been the 60th birthday of Spanish golf legend Seve Ballesteros.

“It’s a special day,” Rubio said, referring to how the news will be received back home in Spain.

Rubio said he has met Garcia a few times, but doesn’t know him well. When asked if he himself golfs, Rubio said, “I have, but I’m not very good. It takes too much time.”