D'Angelo Russell will not play in Sunday's game against Denver for what the team is calling "planned rest."

Russell did not practice Saturday in Denver and coach Ryan Saunders mentioned Russell was dealing with knee soreness. Russell received treatment after Friday's loss to Boston.

The Wolves said they want to manage Russell's workload with the team playing a lot of games in a short amount of time.



The Wolves are in one of the busiest stretches of their schedule, with a back to back set of games coming Sunday in Denver and Monday in Dallas followed by road games at Miami and Orlando on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.



Despite the explanation, Russell's absence is unlikely to quell the notion that the Wolves may be resting players to try and improve their draft position, or what is otherwise known as tanking.



But Russell has dealt with a variety of injuries this season. He played in only 36 games this season and missed 19 games when he was with the Warriors dealing with quad, ankle and shoulder injuries at various times.

