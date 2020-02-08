Saturday was a very Wolfy night.

The Timberwolves lured one of the biggest crowds of the season to Target Center to see a guy who has never played for the Wolves not play for the Wolves.

The introduction of D’Angelo Russell was limited to a short video and a short speech at center court, with Russell pumping up the crowd, then taking a seat.

The Wolves’ new regime immediately identified Russell as the player they wanted last spring, gave him a helicopter ride and a sales pitch to land him last summer, lost him, traded away a seemingly untradeable player to finally land him, and feted him at an improbably celebratory gathering in downtown Minneapolis.

Saturday, they finally got to show off the object of their affections, but Russell was held out because of a quad contusion, delaying for at least a few days the process of answering the biggest question regarding their maneuverings:

How good is he?

Russell is a gifted scorer who can handle the ball, making him an attractive modern point guard. He can run the pick-and-roll, which could create new options for his most important teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns.

He’s close with Towns, and relationships matter in a league where the stars can orchestrate player movement as effectively as general managers, and he fills a position at which the Wolves have spent their entire franchise history searching for long-term solutions.

Russell is entertaining and talented and young and still promising, so he fits what the Wolves are trying to do.

But the Wolves aren’t looking for a fit. They’re looking for a fixture. Russell, to date, has been anything but.

He is 23 and is on his fourth NBA team. He was just traded by the Golden State Warriors, who previously had proven to be the best judges of talent in the NBA. He has yet to win a playoff series but will be asked to alter the fortunes of one of the worst-performing pro sports franchises of the past 15 years, and a team that entered Saturday night’s game with a 13-game losing streak.

Defensively, he may fit too well with his new team. He is a lousy perimeter defender who will pair with Towns, a lousy post defender. The Wolves need him to be D’Angelo, not ’Angelo.

Asked about the importance of having two-way players, Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers said: “Unless you’re in football, where you can be a one-way player. In basketball, it absolutely helps. You can have a couple of one-way guys. On most teams, everybody has one or two, either a defensive guy or offensive guy, but you can’t have many.

“Especially in the playoffs. You can get away with it more in the regular season. But in the playoffs, if you’re all offense and zero defense they tend to find you quickly when you’re on the other team, for sure. If your best players want to play both ends and value both ends of the floor and rebounding, it surely helps.’’

The Wolves were right to trade Andrew Wiggins, and they made a good deal under the circumstances. Wiggins is not a winning NBA player and if he becomes one, that doesn’t mean he ever would have become one in Minnesota.

Now they need Russell to differentiate himself from Wiggins.

When I spoke with my favorite NBA analysts before and after the trade, they offered the same view of Russell: He’s good. But he’s not that good. He’s a talent but not a superstar. He’s a quality halfcourt offensive player on a team that promises to play fast. He’s a bad defender on a team that goes months without making an important stop.

Before the game, the Wolves began introducing all of their new players. Time passed. Then they introduced Russell, who walked onto the court and high-fived Crunch. After the starters were introduced, Russell thanked the fans and dropped an expletive before taking a seat.

It was a very Wolfy night.