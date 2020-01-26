HOUSTON — Erik Czumbel made a layup with two seconds left to lead UTSA to a 90-88 win over Rice on Saturday night. The Owls were unable to get off a shot on their subsequent possession.
Jhivvan Jackson scored 25 points to lead the Roadrunners. Keaton Wallace added 24 points.
Erik Czumbel had 11 points for UTSA (10-11, 4-4 Conference USA), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Byron Frohnen added eight rebounds.
Ako Adams scored a season-high 21 points for the Owls (9-13, 1-8), who have now lost five games in a row. Josh Parrish added 17 points and six assists. Quincy Olivari had 12 points.
UTSA matches up against UAB at home on Thursday. Rice takes on North Texas at home next Saturday.
