PRAGUE — Czechs have gathered on the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution that brought an end to decades of communist rule in the country to urge Prime Minister Andrej Babis to resign.
Protesters from across the Czech Republic are attending Saturday's demonstration, the second massive protest opposing Babis at Letna park, scene of massive gatherings that greatly contributed to the fall of communism in 1989.
The demonstrators see the populist billionaire as a threat to democracy and the country's legal system.
They are giving him a deadline of Dec. 31 to get rid of his business and media empire or resign.
Babis denies wrongdoing and says there's no reason for him to resign.
