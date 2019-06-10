PRAGUE — Czech police say they have been taking steps to protect unspecified schools after receiving reports of a threat that they might be attacked.
Police tweeted Monday that they have increased the presence of officers near the schools in question. They also say they have informed the schools about the threat of a shooting attack.
No further details have been immediately given.
