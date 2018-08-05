PRAGUE — The Czech military has confirmed that the three victims of a Taliban suicide attack in Afghanistan were all Czech service members.
It says the attack took place at about 3:50 a.m. (0150 GMT) Sunday near the Bagram military base in the province of Parwan.
The victims have not been identified. A statement from the military says the families of the victims have been informed and Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar has offered his condolences.
The Czechs recently have approved a plan to deploy 390 soldiers in Afghanistan through 2020, up from the current 230, as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Author Murakami talks music, running, novels on radio show
Best-selling Japanese author Haruki Murakami, hosting a special radio show featuring some of his favorite songs he jogs to, says writing novels is about rhythm, as in music and running.
World
UK trade minister says 'no deal' Brexit more likely than not
Britain's international trade minister says it's likely the U.K. will fail to agree upon a divorce deal with the European Union before it leaves the bloc in March — the latest in a growing chorus of warnings that the negotiations are in crisis.
World
The Latest: French minister: Nation is adapting to high heat
The Latest on Europe's heat wave (all times local):
World
Palestinians slam reported US plan to weaken refugee agency
Palestinians have denounced reported U.S. attempts to undercut a U.N. agency that serves several million Palestinian refugees and their descendants.
World
Israeli PM defends Jewish nation-state law after protest
Israel's prime minister is defending a divisive new law enshrining the country's Jewish character after tens of thousands of people demonstrated against it in Tel Aviv.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.