PARALIMNI, Cyprus — A custody hearing has been postponed for a 19-year-old British woman who faces a public nuisance charge after admitting her report that she was raped by 12 Israeli teens at a popular resort town was untrue.

Paralimni court judge Tonia Antoniou on Monday ordered the one-day postponement because the woman's lawyer is abroad.

A lawyer standing in for the Briton's attorney said more time is needed to pour through the police's extensive probe into the case.

The woman will remain in police custody until Tuesday's court appearance because she poses a flight risk, the state-run Cyprus News Agency reported.

Cyprus police on Sunday freed the remaining seven of 12 Israeli suspects who were initially arrested after the British woman made the rape allegation against them.