PARALIMNI, Cyprus — A Cyprus court has extended the detention of seven Israeli teenagers out of the 12 who were arrested as suspects in the rape of a 19-year-old British woman.
The court ordered the suspects on Friday to remain in police custody for another six days to give investigators time to finish looking into the woman's reported rape at a hotel in the resort town of Ayia Napa.
Defense lawyer Nir Yaslovitzh says the other five suspects were released from custody on Thursday and have returned to Israel.
Yaslovitzh claimed he was "sure" the woman lied about being raped, alleging she the release of the five Israelis damaged her credibility because she told police12 individuals sexually assaulted her.
