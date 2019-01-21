NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cypriot police say they are seeking two men who are missing with a baby girl that they allegedly tried to adopt after a domestic worker purchased the child in the Philippines on their behalf.
Police said Monday the two men, a Greek Cypriot man and a foreign national who are believed to be a couple, face charges including people trafficking, conspiracy and forgery.
Police said the female domestic worker — who had worked for the Greek Cypriot man's father — had brought the baby back to Cyprus pretending it was hers.
The woman is in custody, but the baby is believed to be with the couple, who have so far evaded arrest.
