NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cypriot police say 17 Syrian migrants who set sail from Lebanon aboard a small craft have declared that they intend to apply for asylum on the east Mediterranean island nation.
Police said Tuesday a patrol boat rescued the migrants — including five children — after authorities located their craft some 77 kilometers (42 miles) off the island's southeastern tip.
Police said the migrants told authorities that they departed from a Lebanese harbor on Oct. 29 after each paying 1,000 euros ($1,140) to an individual who provided them with the craft.
The migrants said their intended destination was Cyprus. Police said all are well and are currently hosted at a migrant reception center on the outskirts of the capital, Nicosia.
