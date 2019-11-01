NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cypriot police have charged a man who allegedly drove his heavy vehicle on a main highway with only his feet on the wheel and live-streamed footage of the stunt.
Police said Friday they managed to identify the 43-year-old suspect from the video, which was shown on social media. He was charged with reckless and dangerous driving and driving without the use of his hands, and released.
The 3 ½ -minute video shows the man with both shoeless, sock-clad feet on the steering wheel, whizzing along a highway connecting the port town of Limassol with the capital Nicosia.
The driver doesn't speak on the video and the only sound that's heard is his radio.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Election violence erupts near Bolivia's presidential palace
Police in Bolivia fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters marching toward the presidential palace early Friday as tensions over a disputed election escalated.
World
US urges Kosovo to resume dialogue with Serbia
A top U.S. official on Friday urged Kosovo and Serbia to resume dialogue on normalizing their ties, saying the issue has an enormous impact on their peoples and on the broader region.
World
New Delhi schools shut because of toxic smog
An expert panel in India's capital declared a health emergency Friday due to air pollution choking the city, with authorities ordering schools closed until Nov. 5.
World
Brexit Party wants to team up with Tories; Johnson says no
Nigel Farage, the minor-party leader who played a major role in Britain's decision to leave the European Union, is trying to throw his weight around again in the U.K.'s Brexit-dominated election.
World
Lebanese man sentenced to death in 2013 mosque bombing
A Lebanese court has sentenced a man to death for twin car bombings in 2013 that targeted two mosques in the northern city of Tripoli, killing 47 people, state-run National News agency reported Friday.