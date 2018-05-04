ALBANY, N.Y. — "Sex and the City" star and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon released tax returns on Friday showing she and her wife had an income of $1.9 million last year and gave about $53,000 to charity.

The Democratic candidate released the returns after initially filing an extension on her taxes. Nixon's finances are complicated and involve her private corporation, named the Fickle Mermaid Corp., as well as a family foundation and income from investments, royalties and residual payments for television and film. Nixon paid state income taxes in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Utah, Illinois and California.

Most of the income received by Nixon and her wife, Christine Marinoni, in 2017 was derived from investments, royalties and Nixon's work as an actor. Marinoni earned $128,000 working as a senior adviser in New York City government in 2017; she left the job earlier this year. Nixon and Marinoni filed jointly. They had a total federal tax bill of $150,000 and a state and local tax liability of $63,000.

The couple contributed about $53,000 to a variety of environmental, education, arts and children's charities, including the Girl Scouts, homeless shelters, the Montauk Public Library and a hospice. Nearly $8,000 worth of contributions were not itemized.

Nixon's campaign allowed reporters to review Nixon's tax documents for two hours on Friday. Releasing tax returns is common for candidates for governor. Nixon's Democratic primary opponent, two-term incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo, released his tax returns last month, while Republican candidate and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro released his taxes on Thursday.