A cyclist died Monday evening when he was struck by a northbound light-rail train on the Blue Line near the intersection of East 35th Street and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.

The collision occurred shortly before 9 p.m., temporarily disrupting train service for more than an hour. A Metro Transit spokesman said an investigation was underway, including a search for video and witnesses, to determine why the man was on the tracks.

"We don't know why he would have been on the tracks at that time," said spokesman Howie Padilla. "There are warning devices there."

Padilla did not have information regarding the identity of the man, who apparently was biking west on 35th. The man died at the scene of the accident.

JEREMY OLSON