MINNEAPOLIS _ CyberOptics Corp. (CYBE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.2 million.
The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share.
The high precision sensor products maker posted revenue of $18.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.8 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $64.7 million.
CyberOptics shares have risen 26 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.14, an increase of 55 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYBE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYBE
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.