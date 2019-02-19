MINNEAPOLIS _ CyberOptics Corp. (CYBE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.2 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share.

The high precision sensor products maker posted revenue of $18.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.8 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $64.7 million.

CyberOptics shares have risen 26 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.14, an increase of 55 percent in the last 12 months.

