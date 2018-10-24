MINNEAPOLIS _ CyberOptics Corp. (CYBE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.
The high precision sensor products maker posted revenue of $16.7 million in the period.
CyberOptics shares have risen 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 26 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYBE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYBE
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Tennant: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
MINNEAPOLIS _ Tennant Co. (TNC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $9.7 million.On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 52…
Local
CyberOptics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
MINNEAPOLIS _ CyberOptics Corp. (CYBE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.The…
National
Council president: Health department under investigation
The president of the Milwaukee Common Council says the city's health department is being criminally investigated.
West Metro
Cockpit window seal problem forces Delta flight to return to MSP Airport
The flight lasted all of 15 minutes before the emergency landing.
St. Paul
Twice deported, man admits staging kidnapping in St. Paul in scheme to win a visa
He had someone gag him with duct tape and tie up his hands, according to prosecutors.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.