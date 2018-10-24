MINNEAPOLIS _ CyberOptics Corp. (CYBE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.

The high precision sensor products maker posted revenue of $16.7 million in the period.

CyberOptics shares have risen 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 26 percent in the last 12 months.

