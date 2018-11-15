MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin authorities say a white-tailed deer harvested from a hunt ranch in Portage County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said Thursday the hunt ranch had purchased the 3-year-old buck from a Portage County breeding farm. The department has quarantined both the breeding farm and the hunt ranch. That means no animals may move in or out of the farm and further restricts movement of carcasses.

The 11-acre breeding farm has 42 whitetail deer, is double-fenced and is enrolled in the CWD Herd Status Program.

The hunt ranch has 156 deer and elk and will have additional testing requirements to better monitor and analyze the spread of the disease.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose.