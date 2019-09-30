CVS has halted sales of popular heartburn treatment Zantac and the store generic version after warnings by U.S. health regulators.
CVS is the latest retailer to pull the heartburn tablets from store shelves. Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers about a potentially dangerous contaminant in prescription and over-the-counter versions of Zantac.
In its announcement this weekend, CVS said customers who bought Zantac products can return them for a refund. The retailer will continue to sell other heartburn medications such as Pepcid.
Some manufacturers of the drug have stopped distribution. Health officials say concerned patients should consult their doctor.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Review: Billy Strings' breakout album takes listeners 'Home'
Billy Strings, "Home" (Rounder)The lightning fast fingers of Billy Strings have tapped him as the future of bluegrass music for a few years now. But…
Music
Post Malone arrives like a rock star for two-night stand at Xcel Center
The Texan's two-night stand shows he's blown up but not grown up yet.
Music
Black Keys return strong to Target Center, but not Modest Mouse
The Ohio duo was a long time gone but came back strong with added guitar muscle.
Music
The Black Keys 'not trying to reinvent the wheel' as they return to Target Center
Drummer Patrick Carney enjoyed the five-year break but is happy to reunite with the "easiest person in the world for me to make music with."
Music
Review: The strong stuff suits Jon Pardi's new album
Jon Pardi "Heartache Medication" (Capitol Nashville)Jon Pardi's third studio album, "Heartache Medication," is surely positioned to be a bartender's best friend. The traditional country release…