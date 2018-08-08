CVS Health's second-quarter performance beat Wall Street expectations, and the nation's second-largest drugstore chain also narrowed its forecast for 2018.
The company said Wednesday it now expects to earn $6.98 to $7.08 per share this year after predicting $6.87 to $7.08 per share in May.
Analysts expect, on average, earnings of $6.97 per share in 2018, according to FactSet.
In the quarter, CVS Health posted adjusted results of $1.69 per share. Revenue rose 2 percent to about $46.7 billion.
Analysts predicted earnings of $1.61 per share on $46.32 billion in revenue.
Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corp. runs more than 9,800 retail locations and processes over a billion prescriptions annually as a pharmacy benefit manager.
It is working to close a roughly $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer Aetna.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.