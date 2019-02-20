CVS Health is topping fourth-quarter earnings forecasts, but the annual outlook from the nation's second-largest drugstore chain is far short of Wall Street expectations.
The company said Wednesday that it expects adjusted earnings to range between $6.68 and $6.88 this year. FactSet says analysts expect earnings of $7.35 per share.
In the final quarter of 2018, CVS Health posted adjusted earnings of $2.14 per share, as revenue jumped more than 12 percent to $54.24 billion.
Analysts expected earnings of $2.09 per share and $54.61 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.
CVS Health Corp., based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, runs more than 9,900 retail locations and processes over a billion prescriptions annually as a pharmacy benefit manager.
It also has largely completed a roughly $69-billion acquisition of the insurer Aetna.
