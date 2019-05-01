WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health is reporting a 42% spike in profits during the first quarter and it's raising its outlook for the year.

The drug store chain posted earnings of $1.42 billion, or $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.62 per share, which is 12 cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $61.65 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts.

CVS Health Corp. upped its full year operating income expectations on Wednesday from a range of $11.7 billion to $12.1 billion, to between $11.8 billion and $12 billion.

