NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
CVS Health Corp., up $4.21 to $77.90
The drugstore and pharmacy benefits manager had a strong quarter as prescriptions grew.
Booking Holdings Inc., up $78.34 to $1,949.46
The operator of travel booking site Priceline did well in its latest quarter and gave a strong earnings forecast.
Avis Budget Group Inc., down $1.52 to $29.53
The rental car company's earnings and sales disappointed analysts.
AmerisourceBergen Corp., down $4.56 to $84
The prescription drug distributor reported less revenue than investors had hoped.
Marriott International Inc., down $6.13 to $114.55
The hotel company's revenue fell short of expectations and its guidance disappointed investors.
Ralph Lauren Corp., down $9.01 to $127.79
The luxury retailer gave up some of its recent gains after saying its product inventory grew in the second quarter.
Mosaic Co., up $3.42 to $35.64
The fertilizer maker raised its annual profit forecast after it beat expectations in the third quarter.
Barclays PLC, down 3 cents to $9.08
British stocks slipped as lawmakers remained deadlocked in talks about Britain's departure from the European Union.
