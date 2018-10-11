NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Square Inc., down $8.42 to $69.03
The mobile payments services company said Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar will leave to become CEO of the social media app Nextdoor.
L Brands Inc., up $1.69 to $30.21
The parent company of Victoria's Secret said its sales jumped, and that it could sell its La Senza business.
Fluor Corp., down $9.69 to $46.53
The engineering, construction and operations company forecast weak third-quarter results.
Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.77 to $51.48
The airline reported strong results for the third quarter.
CVS Health Corp., down $5.73 to $73.19
The New York Post reported that regulators in New York have concerns regarding CVS' purchase of health insurer Aetna.
Bank of America Corp., down 88 cents to $28.36
Banks slumped Thursday as interest rates turned lower after a big rally over the previous week.
Kinder Morgan Inc., down 58 cents to $17.42
Energy companies sank along with the price of crude oil and other fuels.
Crispr Therapeutics AG, up 31 cents to $36.95
The gene editing company and its partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals said regulators will allow a study of a sickle cell disease treatment.
