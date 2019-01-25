ALPENA, Mich. — The show won't go on.
A theater in northern Michigan has canceled a production of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" because the small cast has been too ill to perform.
The Tony Award-winning play by Edward Albee was supposed to open on Jan. 10 for eight days at Alpena Civic Theatre. The Alpena News reports that the date was changed twice before organizers decided to scratch the show this week.
The play has only four cast members. One actor had pneumonia. His stand-in also became ill. Then an actress couldn't speak loud enough because of illness.
"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" might hit the Alpena stage later this year. Alpena Civic Theatre has been entertaining audiences since 1956.
