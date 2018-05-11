Today: Stephen Scott, who helps lead the Minnesota chapter of Outdoor Afro, a community organization focused on bringing together black people through outdoors recreation. Scott is part of an Outdoor Afro national team that will climb Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, in June. Learn more about the nonprofit at outdoorafro.com.

Reading

Mostly children’s books. My wife and I have a set of twins that loves books. I have recently started reading Geronimo Stilton’s “Mighty Mount Kilimanjaro” as a way to share a little a bit of my upcoming adventure with them.

Other books I have recently read are “Discipline Equals Freedom” by Jocko Willink, “Tribe of Mentors” by Tim Ferris, and “Simple Path to Wealth” by JL Collins.

I really enjoyed Willink’s book and feel that it will help me in developing my mental fortitude to live life to the fullest. “Tribe of Mentors” is an interesting read in that it gives you a snapshot into what people of all different occupations do on a daily basis for success. Collins’ book is aligned with a philosophy I have been analyzing where one can truly focus on their passions without worrying about financial burdens.

Following

Joy Trip Project and Melanin Basecamp — it’s inspiring to see the adventure gap being closed. The outdoors are becoming more diverse in the United State. Both groups are key in telling these stories and providing visual representation to masses. I think it’s key for everyone to have equal access and pull to the outdoors. As our nation’s demographics shift, it’s imperative to incubate the next stewards of the areas we enjoy.

Watching

Since our twins have been mobile, I don’t know that I’ve watched much of anything recently on TV. I may check out the highlights on ESPN of the NBA playoffs. I will take in the upcoming Minnesota Lynx season this summer. I will also enjoy getting the twins outdoors and seeing them flourish.

Listening

“Choose Fi” (a personal finance) podcast, Janelle Monae’s “Dirty Computer” and Allen Stone’s “Brown Eyed Lover.” Fi because there are a lot of great topics about life optimization that I find relevant. Janelle is a great artist who goes beyond a commercially pop sound. Stone has a frequency that just speaks to my soul.

Doing

Slowly working my family into more outdoors activities (any recommendations for a bug-free site in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness?). The biggest thing for me at the moment is training for an upcoming climb of Mount Kilimanjaro with several other Outdoor Afro leaders from across the country.

Regarding Kili training, a majority of mine has been long hikes indoors and outdoors at low heart-rate levels (what’s called Zone 1). I have been doing this to prepare my body for using different energy systems (carbs vs. fats and aerobic vs. anaerobic). I also have been active in core exercises and yoga to help prepare my core for caring my pack. Within the past month or so, I began doing weighted pack hikes, gradually increasing the weight in proportion to my body weight.

bob timmons