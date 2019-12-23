Augsburg women’s wrestler Emily Shilson and former Augsburg men’s wrestlers Leslie (Mike) Fuenffinger and Donny Longendyke qualified to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials in April, each finishing in the top five in their weight classes at the USA Wrestling Senior Nationals on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Shilson finished fourth in the women’s freestyle 50-kilogram (110 pounds) class. Fuenffinger won the 60 kilogram (132 pound) senior national title in men’s Greco-Roman, while Longendyke placed fifth at 130 kg (287 pounds).

Shilson went 4-2 on the weekend, with all four of her wins coming by technical falls. Her lone two losses came to the top two seeds in the field, both current Team USA members. She outscored her opponents by a 48-7 margin during the tournament, with all four of her wins coming by technical fall (superior decision).

Shilson is No. 1 in her class in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA individual national rankings and the Women’s Wrestling Coaches Association individual rankings.

Fuenffinger, a two-time Division III national champion and three-time All-America during his Augsburg career, went 5-0, including two pins and a technical fall in his opening three matches. He beat national team member Sam Jones 5-1 in the finals.

Longendyke, the 2015 NCAA Division III heavyweight champion and a two-time NCAA runner up during his Augsburg career, competes for the Minnesota Storm. He went 4-2 on the weekend, claiming a spot in the trials with a 9-0 technical fall over Thomas Helton, a junior at Southern Illinois.

News services