A year after the “London Patient” was introduced to the world as only the second person to be cured of HIV, he is stepping out of the shadows to reveal his identity: He is Adam Castillejo.

Castillejo, 40, exudes good health and cheer. But his journey to the cure has been arduous and agonizing. He wrestled with whether and when to go public. Ultimately, he said, he realized that his story carried a powerful message of optimism. “This is a unique position to be in, a unique and very humbling position,” he said. “I want to be an ambassador of hope.”

Last March, scientists announced that Castillejo, then identified only as the “London Patient,” had been cured of HIV after receiving a bone-marrow transplant for his lymphoma. The donor carried a mutation that impeded the ability of HIV to enter cells, so the transplant essentially replaced Castillejo’s immune system with one resistant to the virus. The approach, though effective in his case, was intended to cure his cancer and is not a practical option for the widespread curing of HIV because of the risks involved.

Only one other individual with HIV — Timothy Ray Brown, the Berlin Patient, in 2008 — has been successfully cured. In fact, Castillejo’s doctors could not be sure last spring that he was truly rid of HIV, and they tiptoed around the word “cure,” instead referring to it as a “remission.”

Castillejo tested his readiness on going public in small ways. He set up a separate e-mail address and telephone number for his life as “LP.” In December, Castillejo prepared a statement to be read on BBC Radio 4. “I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, you’ve been chosen,’ ” he said. “I was in the right place, probably at the right time.”

Castillejo grew up in Caracas, Venezuela. His father was of Spanish and Dutch descent, but after his parents divorced, Castillejo was primarily raised by his industrious mother, who now lives in London with him.

He was found to have HIV in 2003. “I do recall when the person told me and the panic set in,” he said. At the time, HIV was often seen as a death sentence. Castillejo was only 23.

Then, in 2011, he was told he had Stage 4 lymphoma. Years of harsh chemotherapy followed.

In late 2014, the extreme toll caught up to Castillejo, and two weeks before Christmas, he disappeared. He turned up four days later outside London, with no memory of how he had ended up there. But he emerged with a determination to spend whatever was left of his life fighting.

The next spring, his doctors told him he would not live to see Christmas. A bone-marrow transplant is sometimes offered to people with lymphoma who have exhausted their other options, but Castillejo’s doctors did not have the expertise to try. He and his friend, Peter, discovered Dr. Ian Gabriel, an expert in bone-marrow transplants for treating cancer. Within a week, he met with Gabriel, who tried a third and final time to tap Castillejo’s own stem cells for a transplant. When that failed, Gabriel said Castillejo’s Latin background might complicate the search for a bone-marrow donor who matched the genetic profile of his immune system.

To everyone’s surprise, however, Castillejo quickly matched with several donors, including a German one — perhaps a legacy from his half-Dutch father — who carried a crucial mutation called delta 32 that hinders HIV infection. A transplant from this donor offered the tantalizing possibility of curing both Castillejo’s cancer and the HIV.

Edwards involved Dr. Ravindra Gupta of the University of Cambridge, his former colleague and one of the few virologists in London he knew to be doing HIV research. Gupta began monitoring Castillejo.

In late 2015, Castillejo was preparing to receive the transplant when his viral load shot back up with HIV. It gave Gupta a rare glimpse at the typically suppressed virus and allowed him to confirm that the viral strain was one that would be cleared by the transplant. But it also delayed the transplant, which Castillejo eventually received May 13, 2016.

The next year was punishing. Castillejo lost nearly 70 pounds, contracted infections and underwent more operations. A year on, he became stronger. And in March 2019, Gupta announced the news of his cure.

Castillejo sees LP as his “work” identity and is determined to live his private life to its fullest. But in conversations about his status as the second person ever to be cured of HIV, Castillejo still refers to himself as LP, not Adam. “When you call me LP, it calms me down,” he said. “LP to my name, that is kind of a big step.”