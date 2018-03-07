ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says President Donald Trump's attempt to block funding for a multi-billion-dollar railway tunnel under the Hudson River is politics at its worst.

During interviews Wednesday with NY1 and WCBS 880, the Democratic governor said the Republican president is using the "Gateway Project" as a pawn in a political chess game with New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer.

The project calls for building a new tunnel linking New Jersey and Manhattan to alleviate traffic on two century-old rail tunnels.

On Tuesday, Trump's transportation secretary said the two states need to put up more money to pay for the estimated $13 billion project.

Cuomo noted that New York and New Jersey have pledged to cover half the cost, but said the federal government needs to contribute.