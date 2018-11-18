RALEIGH, N.C. — Elissa Cunane scored 23 points, Kiara Leslie added a double-double and No. 17 North Carolina State defeated Radford 75-58 on Sunday.
Cunane, a freshman, was 7 of 16 from the field and 9 of 11 at the line to reach her career high while Leslie, a Maryland graduate transfer, scored 14 points with a career-high 14 rebounds. Aislinn Konig made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Grace Hunter had 10 rebounds and five assists with her eight points.
Destinee Walker scored 15 points to lead the Highlanders (2-1), who return three starters from a squad that went 24-9 last season.
The Wolfpack (4-0) won their 23rd straight nonconference home game and are off to a 4-0 start for the eighth straight season.
N.C. State gradually built a 10-point lead over three quarters before opening up the fourth period on an 11-2 run.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.