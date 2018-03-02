SAO PAULO — Three-time defending champion Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay beat Argentina's Leonardo Mayer 6-2, 6-7 (13), 7-6 (7) on Friday to reach the Brazil Open semifinals
The third-seeded Cuevas will face second-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy in the clay-court event. Fognini beat Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-4, 6-2.
Argentina's Horacio Zeballo also advanced, beating Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-4. In the late quarterfinal, top-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain faced Chile's Nicolas Jarry.
