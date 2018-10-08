Another Soaking On The Way

I feel like a broken record as another round of heavy rain expected to begin the week. These are only rainfall totals through 7 PM Tuesday, but through that time frame we could see a good 2-3"+ of rain across parts of southern Minnesota. Through the expected end of the rain Wednesday, some areas could see 4-6" of rain in parts of southern and eastern Minnesota which could lead to flash flooding.

With a widespread 2-4" of rain expected through the middle of the week, a Flood Watch has been put in effect from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning as the extended period of rain - heavy at times - could lead to river flooding. The greatest threat of heavy rain that would lead to flash flooding is expected across parts of south-central Minnesota Monday/Monday Night, and across parts of southern and eastern Minnesota Tuesday/Tuesday Night.

We have seen quite a wet period of weather recently across the Twin Cities. Through the first 36 days of meteorological fall (September 1st - October 6th), the Twin Cities has received 8.15" of rain - the 6th highest rain total for that time frame on record.

Cue the Puddles: Over 3 Inches of Rain by Midweek?

By Paul Douglas



Election season is here, and I have questions. Has anyone, anytime, anywhere, changed their vote based on a yard sign? And if you play all those nasty TV attack ads backwards do they list accolades, accomplishments and helpful suggestions? Step away from the Doppler, Paul.

Another day, more pond-size puddles. A surge of southern moisture may drop over 3 inches of rain by Wednesday morning. Expect minor street flooding and a few wet basements; right now it looks like the heaviest surge of rain comes Tuesday night. This fall, when in doubt, predict rain.

We dry out late this week, and a slap of Canadian air may trigger frost in the immediate metro Friday morning. It could be chilly enough aloft for flurries (everywhere) on Sunday.

Good news: the cycle reverses, with 60s and even a few 70s the 3rd and 4th week of October. This too shall pass.

Tell that to residents of Florida's Panhandle, where "Michael" may strike as a tropical storm or hurricane on Wednesday.

The Carolinas will be cleaning up from "Florence" for months to come. Now we need to keep a wary eye on "Michael".

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Periods of rain. High 54. Low 49. Chance of precipitation 100%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Heavy rain at times. Few T-storms. High 53. Low 45. Chance of precipitation 100%. Wind NE 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers slowly taper, damp wind. High 51. Low 38. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun, chilly. High 45. Low 31. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Frosty start? Partly sunny. High 49. Low 38. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Next clipper, few showers. High 54. Low 37. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind S 7-12 mph.

SUNDAY: Hello November! Rain/snow showers. High 43. Low 32. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

This Day in Weather History

October 8th

1949: A record-setting 3.17 inches of rain falls at Eau Claire.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

October 8th

Average High: 62F (Record: 87F set in 2010)

Average Low: 43F (Record: 23F set in 1876)

Average Precipitation: 0.09" (Record: 1.43" set in 1970)

Average Snow: 0.0" (Record: 0.3" in 1959)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 8th

Sunrise: 7:19 AM

Sunset: 6:40 PM

*Length Of Day: 11 hours, 20 minutes and 37 seconds

*Daylight Lost Since Yesterday: ~3 minutes and 4 seconds

*Next Sunrise Of 7:30 AM Or Later: October 16th (7:30 AM)

*Next Sunrise Of 6:30 PM Or Earlier: October 14th (6:29 PM)

*When Do We Dip Below 11 Hours Of Daylight?: October 15th (10 hours, 59 minutes, 13 seconds)

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Widespread rain is expected across Minnesota Monday, with the potential of a few snowflakes mixing in across far northwestern portions of the state including Roseau. Highs for most locations will be in the 40s and 50s. A warm front nudging into southwest Minnesota, however, will allow areas like Rochester to climb into the 60s.

These highs will be below average for most areas, with highs around 15 degrees below average across northwestern Minnesota. Highs will be above average, through, across southeast Minnesota due to that warm front.

Highs will stay mainly below 60 over the next couple weeks in the Twin Cities, with the best potential of reaching that mark occurring Monday and Tuesday. By late week, however, highs will only be in the 40s with the potential of a front/freeze Friday morning.

After we get through the rain during the first half of the week, we will dry out a bit across the region with no rain expected during the second half of the work week.

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, heavy rain is expected across parts of the central United States with a system moving through the region. On the back side, snow will be possible from far northwestern Minnesota back into the Rockies. Highs in the warm sector of this system will climb into the 80s for areas like Chicago and St, Louis, but stay stuck in the 40s in the Dakotas. Some rain is expected in parts of the Pacific Northwest, and a frontal system will lead to some rain in the Northeast. Meanwhile, eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico, where Michael will be sitting.

The heaviest rain through Tuesday evening across the lower 48 will be in the central part of the nation where rainfall totals of 2-6" will be possible. This heavy rain could lead to flash flooding. I'll have more on the central U.S. heavy rain threat in a moment.

Looking out through Friday morning, you can see the heavy rain potential increase across parts of the Southeast due to Michael making landfall mid-week along the northern Gulf Coast and moving inland. Michael will have the potential of bringing at least 2-5" of rain along with it as it moves through the region.

Meanwhile, we're also totaling up snow back in some of the western U.S. mountain ranges, stretching into the Black Hills and parts of the Dakotas. The heaviest snow amounts are expected in the Snowy Mountain Range of Wyoming, where snow totals of up to 18" are expected. Across parts of the Bighorn and Wind River Mountains in Wyoming, snowfall amounts of up to 10" are possible. In the Dakotas, 3-7" of snow is possible.

Praedictix Corporate Weather Briefing: Sunday, October 7th, 2018

An area of low pressure just east of the Yucatan Peninsula has become better organized over the past several hours and has been classified as Tropical Depression Fourteen.

Fourteen is expected to become a tropical storm later today (with the name of Michael) and pass through the Yucatan Channel into the Gulf of Mexico Monday.

Additional strengthening is likely as future Michael passes through the Gulf of Mexico, and the system is expected to become a hurricane before landfall along the north-central or northeast Gulf Coast Wednesday or early Thursday. Heavy rain, storm surge flooding, and wind impacts can be expected.

Facilities along the north-central and northeast Gulf Coast and parts of the Southeast should be preparing for this system to make landfall about mid-week as a Tropical Storm or Hurricane.

We’re also tracking the potential of heavy rain over the next several days across parts of the central United States, with flash flooding possible.

Fourteen On Satellite. Tropical Depression Fourteen has been becoming better organized over the past several hours sitting east of the Yucatan Peninsula. As of the 7 AM CDT update from the National Hurricane Center, the center of Fourteen was located 100 miles east-northeast of Chetumal, Mexico, or 240 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba, moving to the north at 3 mph. Fourteen had sustained winds of 35 mph.

Forecast Track. Fourteen will continue to move northward over the next couple of days, gaining both strength and forward speed in the process. The system should become a tropical storm later today (with the name of Michael) and move through the Yucatan Channel into the Gulf of Mexico Monday. Once over the Gulf of Mexico, this system will continue to strengthen, becoming a hurricane by mid-week. The current forecast path has this system making landfall along the north-central/northeast Gulf Coast Wednesday, although some models don’t have this landfall occurring until early Thursday. Heavy rain, storm surge flooding, and wind impacts will be likely across the northern Gulf Coast and Southeast later this week. Facilities along the north-central and northeast Gulf Coast along with parts of the Southeast should be preparing for this system to make a mid-week landfall as a Tropical Storm or Hurricane.

Tropical Alerts. While there are no current watches and warnings in effect for the United States in association with Fourteen, Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the following locations:

* The Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth

* The coast of Mexico from Tulum to Cabo Catoche

Rain Potential. Across the Yucatan Peninsula, Belize, and northern Honduras, rainfall amounts of 2-4” are possible through Tuesday. In western Cuba, rainfall totals of 3-7”, with isolated amounts up to 12”, are expected. As the system pushes toward the United States, parts of the Southeast could see at least 2-5” of rain with isolated higher amounts, which could lead to flooding. Rainfall totals across the U.S. will come into better focus across the next few days.

Most Likely Arrival Of Tropical Storm Force Winds. Conditions will start to deteriorate during the middle of the week across the Gulf Coast, with tropical storm force winds (39+ mph) possible by Wednesday morning. As this system approaches the northern Gulf Coast Wednesday, stronger wind gusts can be expected - topping hurricane force around the time and area of landfall.

Heavy Central U.S. Rain. Across the central United States, several days of heavy rain are expected into the middle of the week. Though Tuesday evening, areas from the Twin Cities down into Texas could receive at least 2-4” of rain, with isolated amounts of 6”+ especially across southwestern Oklahoma. This will lead to the potential of flash flooding, especially in areas that see heavy rain multiple days in a row.

Flood Concerns. Due to the heavy rain threat over the next several days, numerous Flood and Flash Flood Watches have been put in place from Texas into Nebraska.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

Ag losses from Hurricane Florence top $1.1 billion in NC

﻿More from AgWeek: "Initial estimates for crop damage and livestock losses to North Carolina’s agriculture industry are expected to be over $1.1 billion, based on assessments following Hurricane Florence. That number easily tops the $400 million seen following Hurricane Matthew in 2016. “We knew the losses would be significant because it was harvest time for so many of our major crops, and the storm hit our top six agricultural counties especially hard,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “These early estimates show just what a devastating and staggering blow this hurricane leveled at our agriculture industry.”"

Bacteria Floating 30,000 Feet Overhead Could Be Influencing the Weather

More from Earther: "We humans tend to pride ourselves on our ability to adapt, but bacteria have been beating us at this game for billions of years. Our microbial brethren have carved out a niche in some of Earth’s most hostile environments, from deep sea vents to Antarctic lakes. Some hardy bugs can even survive in an upper layer of our atmosphere called the stratosphere—where a recent paper suggests they may have the ability to impact our weather, our crops, and even our health. Our understanding of atmospheric microbes is still developing, with much of the research to date focusing on the troposphere, the layer we live and breath in. In 1979 Russell Schnell, now deputy director of the Global Monitoring Division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, wondered why tea plantations in western Kenya held a possible world-record for hail. He found that the plant pathogen Pseudomonas syringae, which was kicked up into the air by the people picking the tea, was partly to blame, because ice crystals form more readily around the tea-loving microbes’ membranes. Evidence for this process—called bioprecipitation—has since been found around the world with a number of different microbial culprits. Recent research has shown that microbes can impact cloud formation and coverage and even the brightness of the sky to a surprising degree. The lower atmosphere is crowded not just with rain-makers, but organisms that bring disease wherever the winds blow them. As climate change alters weather patterns worldwide, there’s growing interest in quantifying the effects of these bugs."

Diverse Forests Capture More Carbon

More from Scientific American: "As the world’s scientists debate whether there’s a realistic way to avoid catastrophic warming, a big new experiment supports advocates who say one path runs through forests. An international team of more than 60 researchers spent eight years determining what kind of forest is best at removing carbon from the air. They planted more than 150,000 trees into plots with between one and 16 species. By the end of the experiment, the most diverse plots had amassed over twice as much carbon as the plots with a single species — an average of 32 tons per hectare compared with 12 tons. And the effects might be even greater when applied at a bigger scale, the researchers wrote in the journal Science."

Climate change efforts should focus on ocean-based solutions

More from ScienceDaily: "Ambitious and rapid action is needed to reduce climate change and its impacts -- and the first broad-scale assessment of ocean-based solutions shows the focus should be on the oceans. The study looks at the feasibility of 13 ocean-based measures to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2), counteract ocean warming and/or reduce impacts like ocean acidification and sea-level rise. It identifies ocean-based renewable energy as the most promising, and several local marine conservation and restoration options as 'no-regret measures', that should be scaled-up and implemented immediately, but concludes all other measures are still too uncertain to recommend without further research. Published in Frontiers in Marine Science as part of the article collection 'Successes at the Interface of Ocean, Climate and Humans', the study highlights the trade-offs and governance issues associated with all solutions and emphasizes that the greatest benefit will come from combining global and local solutions through policy cooperation. Current plans to reduce CO2 emissions under the 2015 Paris Agreement are not enough to keep global temperatures below a 20C increase relative to pre-industrial levels. Despite the major role of oceans in climate regulation, ocean-based solutions to combat climate change have received relatively little attention compared to land-based solutions."

Thanks for checking in and have a great Monday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser