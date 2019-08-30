– Coco Gauff pumping her fists and screaming "Come on!" to celebrate a Grand Slam victory is already becoming a regular occurrence. At 15, she's now the youngest player to reach the U.S. Open's third round since 1996, quickly proving her captivating run to Week 2 at Wimbledon last month was no fluke.

And what a showdown comes next: Gauff will face No. 1 seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka on Saturday.

"This is just the beginning, I promise," Gauff told an appreciative crowd that chanted her name at Louis Armstrong Stadium during a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win over Timea Babos of Hungary.

"I was tested a lot. I think we were both just testing each other," Gauff said. "If I didn't win that last point, maybe she would have won the match."

Gauff covered the court so well, tracking down shot after shot from Babos, running so fast and so fearlessly that she ended up face-down on the court after falling.

She also pounded serves at up to 118 mph, recording nine aces, and mixed in drop shots to great effect.

"A 15-year-old girl with power on the serve like this — I wish I had that when I was younger," said Babos, a 26-year-old ranked 112th in singles and seeded No. 1 in doubles. "If she continues like this, it's definitely a very bright future."

Now Gauff will face Osaka in a matchup that was eagerly anticipated when the women's draw was revealed.

The defending U.S. Open champion moved into the third round with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Magda Linette and said she was excited at the opportunity to face Gauff.

"For me, when I hear people talking about someone, I want to have the opportunity to play them just to assess it for myself," Osaka said.

On Thursday another young American woman made Slam waves, too: Taylor Townsend, 23, whose pure, raw emotion came through after she delivered one last crisp forehand volley to complete her 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) upset of two-time major champion Simona Halep.

"When I've played her before, I was just trying to make balls [in]. I think I played not to lose," said Townsend, who'd been 0-3 against Halep. "And today I played to win."