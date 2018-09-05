MILWAUKEE — Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo left Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers with a bruised right foot.
The injury occurred when Rizzo fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning while batting against Milwaukee starter Wade Miley. Rizzo stayed in the game until being replaced on a double-switch in the sixth. Victor Caratini took over at first.
The NL Central-leading Cubs said X-rays on Rizzo's foot were negative.
Rizzo entered the game hitting .284 with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs.
