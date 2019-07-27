MILWAUKEE — The Chicago Cubs have placed infielder Daniel Descalso on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle and added left-handed pitcher Derek Holland to the active roster.
The 32-year-old Holland was acquired Friday from the San Francisco Giants for a player to be named. Used as reliever since mid-May, he has allowed the second-lowest slugging percentage, third-lowest OPS and sixth-lowest batting average against left-handed batters this season.
Holland is 78-77 with a 4.51 ERA in 275 major league appearances over 11 seasons with the Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and the Giants.
Descalso is batting .181 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in 73 games for the Cubs.
