CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have left struggling reliever Carl Edwards Jr. off their roster for their NL wild-card game against the Colorado Rockies.
Edwards had a 5.14 ERA in 11 September appearances. He walked 12 in seven innings.
Reliever Pedro Strop, who has been out since Sept. 13 because of a hamstring injury, is one of 11 pitchers on the roster for Tuesday night's game at Wrigley Field. Speedy outfielder Terrence Gore also is active.
Chicago and Colorado each dropped tiebreaker games for their respective division titles on Monday. The Cubs lost 3-1 to Milwaukee, and the Rockies fell 5-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Paul Molitor fired as Twins manager after four seasons
Molitor will be offered another position with the Twins, according a source close to the team.
Minnesota Twins fire manager Paul Molitor after 78-84 finish
The Minnesota Twins have fired Paul Molitor, one season after he won the American League Manager of the Year award.
Scoggins: Falvey, Levine making a mistake by firing Molitor
Unless there were personality clashes behind the scenes that we're not privy to, this move doesn't make sense, other than Derek Falvey and Thad Levine wanted their own hand-picked manager.
