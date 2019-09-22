CHICAGO — Cubs star Kris Bryant has left their game against St. Louis after he sprained his right ankle while trying to beat out a double play.
Bryant stepped hard on first and tumbled to the ground in the third inning. The 2016 NL MVP then had to be helped off the field.
The team says X-rays taken at the ballpark were negative.
Bryant was bothered by right knee soreness for part of the summer. He is batting .282 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs.
Ian Happ replaced Bryant at third base on Sunday.
