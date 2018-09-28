CHICAGO — Slugger Kris Bryant is back in the Chicago Cubs' lineup after missing two games because of a bruised left wrist.
The 2016 NL MVP is batting sixth and playing left field, with David Bote at third base for Friday's afternoon game against St. Louis. Bryant was hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh's Chris Archer on Tuesday.
He has had two stints on the disabled list this season because of left shoulder inflammation. The 26-year-old Bryant is batting .276 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs in 98 games.
The Cubs began the day leading second-place Milwaukee by a game in the NL Central. They are headed to the playoffs for a franchise-record fourth straight year.
