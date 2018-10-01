The baseball season ended with ties in two of the three National League divisions, which has created the need for Game 163s to be played.
The winners of those games will advance to the National League Divisional Series while losers will meet in the Wild Card game on Tuesday night,
You can keep upo with the games here, starting with the Cubs and Milwaukee at noon.
Colorado plays Los Angeles at 3 p.m.
You can follow the Cubs-Brewers play-by-play here starting at noon.
The Dodgers-Rockies play-by-play is here.
