– Righthander Jose Berrios struggled with his curveball throughout his outing on Friday. He had the movement - both horizontally and vertically - but he just couldn’t put the pitch exactly where he wanted.

Despite that, he was nursing a three run lead in the middle innings, which is what a good pitcher does when he’s not sharp.

But it caught up with him in the fifth inning. With one out, he gave up two singles and hit a batter to load the bases.

Pitching coach Garvin Alston went to the mound for a visit. Alston left the mound - and the next pitch left the park.

Addison Russell turned on a hanging curveball and blasted a high drive that carried into the seats for a grand slam. The Cubs took the lead for good, pulling away to a 10-6 win in the series opener at Wrigley Field.

It spoiled the arrival of thousands of Twins fans who journeyed to one baseball’s monuments to the game. They roared as the Twins took a 5-2 lead - thanks to Joe Mauer. But the Cubs didn’t stop hitting home runs, as Jason Heyward, Kyle Schwarber and Ben Zobrist also went deep.

The belief is that when the summer winds pick up, the Cubs offense takes off. And Friday’s game supported such a hypothesis as the game time temperature was 96 with a heat index of 104 and a breeze blowing out to dead center.

The conditions set Wrigley up to be a launching pad on Friday, but the Twins hit just one home run.

Mauer, with runners on first and third in the second inning, got hold of a Mike Montgomery pitch and smashed it into the basket in left centerfield for a three run home run to open the scoring. It was a flashback moment for Mauer and the Twins. In 2009, the last time the Twins played in Wrigley, Mauer hit a two-run home run to left-center in his second at bat.

Heyward pulled the Cubs within 3-2 with a two-run shot to right in the third inning. But Mauer batted with runners on second and third in the fourth inning and struck a liner to center that Albert Almora, Jr. raced to his left to catch but had hit tick off his glove for a two-run double. It was hit first 5 RBI game since Sept. 17 of last season.

But Berrios ran out of leash in the next inning, as Reed’s slam put them ahead 6-5. And the Cubs kept pouring it on against the bullpen. Zobrist hit a two run homer in the sixth, Schwarber hit a solo shot to center in the seventh and Anthony Rizzo added a RBI single in the eighth.

Robbie Grossman drove in Eddie Rosario with a single in the ninth.