FT. MYERS, Fla. -- Ricardo Cubillan scored on an error in the first inning to help the GCL Red Sox secure a 5-1 victory over the GCL Rays on Wednesday.

The error, part of a three-run inning, gave the GCL Red Sox a 2-0 lead before Jecorrah Arnold scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

The GCL Rays cut into the deficit in the third inning when Yunior Martinez scored on an error.

The GCL Red Sox extended their lead in the sixth when Chad Hardy hit a two-run triple.

Juan Morillo (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while GCL Rays starter Matthew Liberatore (0-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

With the win, GCL Red Sox improved to 10-4 against GCL Rays this season.

