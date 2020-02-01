NIAGARA, N.Y. — Michael Cubbage recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Marist to a 67-48 win over Niagara on Friday night.
Jordan Jones had 18 points for Marist (5-14, 4-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Braden Bell added 15 points. Matt Herasme had six rebounds.
Tyler Sagl, who was second on the Red Foxes in scoring entering the matchup with 9 points per game, shot only 11% in the game (1 of 9).
Nicholas Kratholm had seven rebounds for the Purple Eagles (6-14, 4-5).
Marist plays Canisius on the road on Sunday. Niagara matches up against Quinnipiac at home on Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Former U linebacker Wilson's move to Kansas City pays off quite well
Damien Wilson had options, but he liked Kansas City's direction. Now he's a Super Bowl champion.
Vikings
Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade
The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade.
Vikings
Shanahan must answer for another Super Bowl collapse
Kyle Shanahan will now have another Super Bowl collapse to answer questions about.
Celebrities
Lopez, Shakira in joyful, exuberant halftime show
Seizing their opportunity to make a cultural statement, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira infused the Super Bowl halftime show with an exuberance and joy that celebrated their Latina heritage.