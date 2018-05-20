HAVANA — At morgues and in church services, Cubans are mourning loved ones who died in the country's worst air disaster in three decades.
Island authorities say they have identified 20 bodies and recovered all human remains from the field next to Havana's international airport where a passenger jet crashed Friday, killing 110 people.
Maidi Charchabal's son Daniel Terrero would have turned 22 years old Sunday. She wept at Havana's Institute of Legal Medicine as she waited for experts to complete their identification of his body.
Charchabal said she hoped to receive Daniel's body so she could "be able to be with him on his birthday."
